Henry Brookes has 84 first-class wickets at an average of just 18.76

Warwickshire paceman Henry Brookes has agreed a three-year contract extension to the end of the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old has taken more than 100 wickets in all formats since making his debut in September 2017.

His new deal follows a two-year extension agreed by wicketkeeper Michael Burgess earlier this week.

Brookes' only first-team game this season was against Leeds-Bradford UCCE in April and he will not play again until 2022 because of a thigh injury.

"Henry has the opportunity to be a leader of the Bears attack for many years to come," said director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

"Unfortunately, the upcoming surgery on his injured quad is sadly going to mean that he plays no further part in our 2021 campaign.

"However, Henry has an excellent character and he will come back stronger from this experience, ready to play a big role in 2022 and beyond."