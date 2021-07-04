County Championship: Ben Stokes' return delayed as day one of Warwickshire-Durham rained off
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day one):
|Warwickshire: Yet to bat
|Durham: Yet to bat
|No play on Sunday due to rain
|Scorecard
Ben Stokes' first County Championship appearance in almost three years was put back 24 hours after rain washed out the entire first day at Edgbaston.
Persistent heavy showers prevented any play between Stokes' Durham and Group One leaders Warwickshire with umpires calling proceedings off at 16:45 BST.
England all-rounder Stokes has not played a Championship game for Durham since July 2018 at Gloucestershire.
Warwickshire, who lost the toss, will bat first when play begins on Monday.
Rain arrived just before the start of play on Sunday and failed to relent for most of the afternoon, leaving the outfield saturated.
The forecast is sunnier for Monday in Birmingham although showers are expected to return on Tuesday.