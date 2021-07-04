Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ben Stokes took eight wickets the last time he played in a County Championship match in July 2018

LV= County Championship Group One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day one): Warwickshire: Yet to bat Durham: Yet to bat No play on Sunday due to rain Scorecard

Ben Stokes' first County Championship appearance in almost three years was put back 24 hours after rain washed out the entire first day at Edgbaston.

Persistent heavy showers prevented any play between Stokes' Durham and Group One leaders Warwickshire with umpires calling proceedings off at 16:45 BST.

England all-rounder Stokes has not played a Championship game for Durham since July 2018 at Gloucestershire.

Warwickshire, who lost the toss, will bat first when play begins on Monday.

Rain arrived just before the start of play on Sunday and failed to relent for most of the afternoon, leaving the outfield saturated.

The forecast is sunnier for Monday in Birmingham although showers are expected to return on Tuesday.