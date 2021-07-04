County Championship: Day one of Lancashire-Kent rained off at Emirates Old Trafford
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one):
|Lancashire: Yet to bat
|Kent: Yet to bat
|No play Sunday due to rain
|Scorecard
Heavy rain washed out day one of Lancashire's County Championship game with Kent at Emirates Old Trafford.
With no play possible before or after lunch, the umpires called proceedings off for the day before a planned 15:45 BST pitch inspection as the downpours showed no signs of relenting.
The forecast is friendlier for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday although showers are still expected on each day.
Lancashire top Group Three while Kent, winless but with five draws, are fifth.