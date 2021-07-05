Last updated on .From the section Counties

Middlesex bowler Ethan Bamber has taken 31 Championship wickets at an average of 21.61 this season

LV= County Championship Group Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day one): Gloucestershire 248: Hammond 75; Bamber 3-39, Cullen 3-57 Middlesex: Yet to bat Middlesex 3 pts, Gloucestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Group Two backmarkers Middlesex bowled out Gloucestershire on the opening day of this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Opener Miles Hammond's 75 led the way but, from 155-2, when he was out, Gloucestershire collapsed after tea.

Pacemen Ethan Bamber (3-39), Blake Cullen (3-57) and Tim Murtagh (2-40) all weighed in with wickets.

New Zealand international Daryl Mitchell, on his debut, took 2-32 as the end to the home innings came in the scheduled penultimate over in the day.

With three overs lost for the change of innings, there was not enough time for Middlesex to commence their reply.

Gloucestershire began this game second in Group Two, but a point ahead of third-placed Hampshire, in pursuit of sealing a top two finish - and qualification for Division One in the inaugural season-closing climax. But Middlesex are bottom of the group, having won just one of their eight games.

Gloucestershire were without captain Chris Dent, with a broken finger, and Ryan Higgins, whose partner gave birth on Monday morning.

They had Ollie Price, making his county debut, playing alongside older brother Tom - in the same side as two other brothers, the two Taylors of Gloucester, Jack and Matt.