Hampshire have signed Nick Gubbins from Middlesex on an initial loan deal.

The 27-year-old Surrey-born left-hand batsman will bolster the Hampshire top order for the second portion of the County Championship season.

The red-ball campaign resumes on Sunday when Gubbins is set to make an instant debut against Surrey at Southampton.

Hampshire, who lie third in Group Two, are expecting to lose Sam Northeast to Group Three high fliers Yorkshire.

In eight seasons with Middlesex, Gubbins has scored 5,048 first-class runs in 85 matches at an average of 33.65, a further 2,067 runs in 56 List A matches at 39.00 and 515 in 39 games in the T20 Blast.

Having signed on an initial loan until the end of the season, Gubbins will then join on a more permanent contract.