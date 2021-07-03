Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Tara Norris took four wickets for just 14 runs in 3.5 overs for Southern Vipers

South East Stars and Southern Vipers maintained their perfect records in Group A of the Charlotte Edwards Cup after impressive victories.

Stars were five-wicket winners over Central Sparks at Canterbury as they reached their target of 118 with more than three-and-a-half overs to spare.

Vipers were too good for Lightning as they won by 46 runs, having bowled them out for 88 as they replied to 134-7.

The two sides meet next week in the third of six Twenty20 pool games.

Group A leaders Vipers moved on to 10 points, a point clear of Stars, while Sparks and Lightning have yet to win a point, with the latter side bottom on run rate.

Vipers' captain and opener Georgia Adams top-scored with 37 off 38 balls, including five fours against Lightening.

Charlotte Dean scored 28 from 24 balls and put on a 40-run fifth-wicket partnership with Paige Scholfield as they posted 134-7.

In reply at Arundel, the Vipers' attack made light work of their East Midlands-based opponents as Tara Norris returned season-best Twenty20 figures of 4-14, while Charlotte Taylor and England's Georgia Elwiss each took two wickets.

In Kent, Stars' opener Eve Jones scored a game-high 49 from 44 balls and was the ninth wicket to fall when run out as her side were bowled out for 117 in 19 overs, Alice Capsey claiming impressive figures of 3-13.

Stars' Grace Gibbs then hit two sixes in an unbeaten 33 from 27 balls as the hosts comfortably made their target.

She shared a 44-run fourth-wicket partnership with Capsey (14) and a 26-run fifth-wicket stand with Susie Rowe (12) as Georgia Davies took three wickets.