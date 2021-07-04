Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Western Storm's Fi Morris struck four boundaries off the first five balls following the rain delay at Chester

Western Storm recorded their first Charlotte Edwards Cup win as they beat Thunder by nine wickets in a rain-affected match at Chester.

Opener Emma Lamb top-scored with 21 off 19 balls as Thunder were restricted to 110-8 from their 20 overs.

After a lengthy rain delay one over into the reply, Storm were set a revised target of 33 in five overs.

Resuming on 2-0, Fi Morris took 18 off Sophia Turner's next over to help Storm to victory with 11 balls to spare.

Despite losing Lamb to Lauren Parfitt (2-15), the hosts looked well set to press on at 59-2 after 10 overs, but a two-wicket maiden from Morris (2-21) removed the two set batters and applied the brakes to the Thunder innings.

Straight after the rain delay, Morris struck four boundaries in an eight-ball 19, and despite being stumped off Lamb's first ball, Georgia Hennessey (11) then hit two fours to complete the job in comfort.

Storm moved above Thunder into second place on net run-rate in Group B, with all four teams taking four points from two games.