England v Sri Lanka: Rain wipes out third ODI in Bristol after tourists collapse again

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport in Bristol

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments19

Third one-day international, County Ground, Bristol:
Sri Lanka 166 all out (41.1 overs): Shanaka 48*, T Curran 4-35, Willey 2-36, Woakes 2-28
England: Did not bat
Match abandoned
Scorecard

England won their one-day international series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after the third match in Bristol was washed out.

England, who also won the Twenty20 series 3-0, looked well-placed for another victory when they dismissed a sorry Sri Lanka cheaply once more - the tourists all out for 166 in 41.1 overs.

But heavy rain arrived soon after 15:00 BST, during the change of innings, and no further play was possible.

With puddles forming on the outfield, the match was abandoned at 16:15.

In another strong England bowling performance, Tom Curran impressed with 4-35 in his 10 overs.

Curran ripped through Sri Lanka's middle order after Chris Woakes and David Willey had reduced the tourists to 42-4.

England will likely face a far sterner test on Thursday when they play Pakistan in the first of three ODIs. A three-match T20 series follows afterwards.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by Stop woke madness now, today at 16:50

    Nothing to get excited about, Sri Lanka's batsmen are about the standard of a Minor Counties side. The crowd would have had more to entertain them if Morgan had opted to bat first.

  • Comment posted by harrydash, today at 16:49

    Not sure we need an HYS on a non match

  • Comment posted by Mo84, today at 16:49

    This has to be the most pointless series ever. England way, way ahead of Sri Lanka, who on this showing should be relegated by the ICC to the equivalent of non league cricket.

  • Comment posted by dickie, today at 16:47

    "would be better if could come up with a system for deciding results when only one team batted, based on par scores for the ground and relative rankings of teams, rather just give up and say no result"

    You could save a lot of time and trouble by not playing the matches at all and simply deciding the outcome by reference to the relative strengths of the two teams.

  • Comment posted by MDestro, today at 16:45

    Should have played a t20 instead

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 16:43

    Called off? Just as well. Pointless series.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 16:41

    All parts of this team seem to be strong, and it is very encouraging. You can only beat the team in front, and sadly SL are not strong. Good to see "the other Curran" doing well.

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 16:40

    Just practice series for England with Pakistan in mind.
    Learning curve for Sri Lanka.
    Shame about the weather.
    Well done England.

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 16:37

    Yet another rain-affected game at Bristol.

    When will the ECB stop scheduling international fixtures there?

    • Reply posted by Paul Coldfield, today at 16:39

      Paul Coldfield replied:
      Just look at the weather radar. Bristol is not at fault

  • Comment posted by FFCForever, today at 16:36

    Typical summer weather here. Bloody ruins everything!

  • Comment posted by Carole Kirkwoods Warm Front, today at 16:35

    What is the point of taking Banton and Garton out of live cricket to get bum splinters?

  • Comment posted by Dr Max, today at 16:34

    would be better if could come up with a system for deciding results when only one team batted, based on par scores for the ground and relative rankings of teams, rather just give up and say no result

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 16:46

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      The weather radar showed that rain heavy rain was pretty much a certainty. Perhaps they could call the odi a no result to not upset the rankings but squeeze in a last minute friendly reduced over game to entertain the fans.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC