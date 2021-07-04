England v Sri Lanka: Rain wipes out third ODI in Bristol after tourists collapse again
|Third one-day international, County Ground, Bristol:
|Sri Lanka 166 all out (41.1 overs): Shanaka 48*, T Curran 4-35, Willey 2-36, Woakes 2-28
|England: Did not bat
|Match abandoned
England won their one-day international series against Sri Lanka 2-0 after the third match in Bristol was washed out.
England, who also won the Twenty20 series 3-0, looked well-placed for another victory when they dismissed a sorry Sri Lanka cheaply once more - the tourists all out for 166 in 41.1 overs.
But heavy rain arrived soon after 15:00 BST, during the change of innings, and no further play was possible.
With puddles forming on the outfield, the match was abandoned at 16:15.
In another strong England bowling performance, Tom Curran impressed with 4-35 in his 10 overs.
Curran ripped through Sri Lanka's middle order after Chris Woakes and David Willey had reduced the tourists to 42-4.
England will likely face a far sterner test on Thursday when they play Pakistan in the first of three ODIs. A three-match T20 series follows afterwards.
