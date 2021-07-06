Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Uncapped Azam Khan - son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper Moin Khan - is in Pakistan's squad to play England

I have supported the Pakistan cricket team since before I knew Pakistan was a country.

I have always loved it.

I have great affection for Pakistani culture. I love the food, the languages, my parents were born in Pakistan, but I am British.

Yet I support the Pakistan cricket team, not because of a geographical loyalty or heritage, but because the style and excitement of this team has always clung to me.

They have never been consistent but Pakistan have always had moments and stars that standout.

I have been drawn in by the likes of Aamer Sohail, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi.

I'm now super excited to see the latest up-and-coming players in Pakistan's white-ball tour of England, which starts with the first one-day international on Thursday in Cardiff.

Statisticians and journalists will be diverted, pouring themselves into England's fresh squad after their dramatic Covid-19 outbreak but, as exciting as it is to see Will Jacks, Tom Helm and seven other uncapped England players involved, there are a few Pakistan players to keep your eye on.

Azam Khan - the 22-year-old son of former Pakistan wicketkeeper and captain Moin Khan - has been called up for the first time.

He has an extraordinary story.

First off he was born into Pakistan cricket royalty. His dad is a 1992 World Cup winner, who played 69 Tests between 1990 and 2004, while his uncle, Nadeem, also played two Tests for Pakistan.

Moin captained Pakistan in 13 Tests between 1999 and 2001

But, even in his short career, Azam has had quite the rollercoaster.

His first major appearance came in the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he scored a scratchy 12 from 15 balls for Quetta Gladiators against Islamabad United.

He was not very impressive at all, did not look in the best shape and was mocked for his weight.

Since then, however, he claims to have lost 30kg and has looked a completely different player this year.

There was a two-over spell in the Abu Dhabi T10 when he destroyed Mohammad Amir, unfazed coming up against his Pakistan international opponent.

Azam had the power and incisiveness of Inzamam combined with the brutality of Shahid Afridi .

It makes him a really exciting cricketer and it turned him into a crowd favourite.

Azam's father is a revered figure in Pakistan cricket. He was part of so many iconic moments and famously took all those catches off Akram's bowling but now his son has his chance on the international stage.

Anyone who saw Azam smash Pakistan bowler Wahab Riaz out of the stadium with an incredible pull shot in Karachi this year will be chomping at the bit to see him play over the next few weeks.

I'm not sure we will see Azam in the one-day internationals but coach Misbah-ul-Haq has suggested he will feature in the three T20s which follow.

A lot of the Pakistan T20 team is set - you'll have Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and probably 40-year-old Mohammad Hafeez. But there will be space at number five and six in the batting.

Azam looks like he could fill one of thoses spaces and another in contention is Sohaib Maqsood. His is a story of redemption, having had five years in the wilderness since he played the last of his 26 ODIs and 20 T20s in 2016.

Maqsood had his moments in his first run in Pakistan's team but never really grabbed his place in the starting side.

Maqsood averaged 47.55 in this year's PSL

Since then he has gone on to do amazing things in the PSL with a string of very successful performances.

Now aged 34, he played a big part in the Multan Sultans winning their first PSL title earlier this year and was named player of the match in the final, as well as player of the tournament overall.

In the final he hit 65 from 35 balls and looks to have really matured as a player. He played a shot a ball in his first foray into international cricket but seems to be much more assured now.

It's going to be really interesting to see how he and the rest of the Pakistan team go.

Pakistan have toured England four years in a row now which really is extraordinary. UK-based Pakistan fans have been so lucky but, like everyone else, we have had to live with watching them on TV over the past 15 months.

To see these new guys in the flesh in for the first time is tremendously exciting.

Pakistan fans bring so much to cricket. Remember last year when England and Pakistan played a T20 at Old Trafford and there was a Pakistan fan playing dhol drums at the tram stop outside the ground?

I'm biased but I think Pakistan fans are among the most excitable in the world.

I expect to see banners, flags, face paint and music. It will be great to get that atmosphere back.

I guarantee that on Saturday, when Lord's hosts the second ODI at full capacity, there will be 30,000 people who will not even spare a thought for the European Championship final the following day.

Aatif Nawaz was speaking to BBC Sport's Matthew Henry