James Anderson has taken more first-class wickets for England (617) than he has for Lancashire since his debut in May 2002

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Kent: 74 (26.2 overs) Lancashire: Yet to bat No play Sunday due to rain Lancashire 3 pts, Kent 0 pts Scorecard

England fast bowler James Anderson took his 1,000th first-class wicket to help Lancashire skittle Kent for 74 inside a session at Emirates Old Trafford.

Anderson took a wicket in each of his first three overs, then added four more in his 7-19 as Kent collapsed to 34-8 - before more than doubling their score.

Bowling, appropriately enough, from the James Anderson End, the 38-year-old's figures were his best at Old Trafford.

He beat his previous Manchester best of 6-49 against Worcestershire in 2004.

After taking the first five wickets to fall, Danny Lamb wrecked his chances of taking all 10, by getting the wicket of England batsman Joe Denly.

Lamb took two more to end up with 3-16 but, even by Anderson's own high standards, this was really his day.

After the loss of day one, play did not get under way until after lunch, at 14:00 BST.

But Anderson, making his first County Championship appearance of the summer, soon made up for lost time, with a combination of good line, good length, seam movement and a little swing.

England's all-time top Test wicket-taker was finally taken off after an opening 10-over spell with figures of 10-5-19-7 - all seven victims falling to edges, either caught behind - including four scalps for Dane Vilas - or in the slips.

Anderson's 1,000th victim was South African Heino Kuhn, caught behind by skipper Vilas.

Lamb also weighed in with a second wicket, that of 45-year-old Darren Stevens, caught at long-on, as Kent slumped to 51-9.

Stevens ended as top scorer with four boundaries in his 19 off 24 balls, before the best partnership of the innings, 23 between spinner James Logan, on his Kent debut, and New Zealander Matt Quinn.

Lancashire were due to start their own first innings following a delayed tea interval.