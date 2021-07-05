Last updated on .From the section Counties

Haseeb Hameed passed 50 for the fifth time in nine Championship matches this season

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day two): Derbyshire 149: Du Plooy 30, Hudson-Prentice 30; Fletcher 3-36 Nottinghamshire 256-7: Duckett 68*, Hameed 57, Mullaney 42; Hudson-Prentice 4-50 Nottinghamshire (4 pts) lead Derbyshire (2 pts) by 107 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire built a useful first-innings lead against Group One bottom side Derbyshire after bowling out their local rivals for just 149.

Resuming on 91-5 at Trent Bridge, struggling Derbyshire, the only side without a County Championship win this season, added only 58 more.

In-form opener Haseeb Hameed weighed in with 57 before Notts slumped to 183-6.

But Ben Duckett took charge with an unbeaten 68 as Notts closed on 256-7, already a more than useful lead of 107.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who was the visitors' joint top scorer earlier with the bat, took the first four Notts wickets.

But, after a 37-run stand with Joey Evison, Duckett then helped to add a further 33 with Brett Hutton, who is still there on 14.

Notts began this week in third place, looking to close the narrow gap on Warwickshire and Essex and claim one of the top two places in each of the three groups that will earn progression when the season splits into its inaugural end-of-season climax.