Dom Bess also took 3-17 in Yorkshire's T20 Blast match against Northamptonshire on 26 June

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day two): Yorkshire 158 & 159-6: Brook 76*; Kerrigan 4-31 Northamptonshire 170-9: Vasconcelos 55, Taylor 42*; Bess 7-43 Yorkshire (3 pts) lead Northants (3 pts) by 147 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire spinner Dom Bess bowled a career-best 7-43 yet they struggled to build their lead on day two against Northamptonshire.

Resuming on 61-2, the hosts toiled at the crease as Bess made swift work to help bowl them out for just 170.

In response, Yorkshire struggled to gain traction, as they were reduced to 24-3 within just over 10 overs.

Harry Brook's half-century bolstered Yorkshire to give them a lead of 147 before they finished the day on 159-6.

Northants batsman Luke Procter missed the second day's play against Yorkshire for personal reasons, but he will continue his involvement upon his return, the club said on Monday.

Ricardo Vasconcelos (55) top scored for the hosts, before he was caught off the bowling of Bess.

Tom Taylor's unbeaten 42 was a rare lower-order highlight for Northants who, like Yorkshire on day one, were bowled out cheaply in their first innings.

Despite Northants' failure to take advantage of Yorkshire's poor batting from day one, the visitors struggled to make the most of Bess' fine bowling work earlier on.

Brook's half century, his sixth of the season, came off 83 balls as he ended on 76 not out but Simon Kerrigan's 4-31 kept Northants well in it.