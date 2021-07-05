Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Right-hander Steve Eskinazi is the third-highest run-scorer in the T20 Blast this season, with 390 runs at an average of 48.75

Middlesex top-order batsman Steve Eskinazi has signed a new contract with the Lord's outfit.

The 27-year-old has scored 4,199 runs in 125 appearances in all competitions since making his debut in 2015.

"The club gave me my first opportunity in the professional game, so I'm absolutely over the moon to repay that faith," he told the club website. external-link

"Scoring runs for this club and winning games is something I've loved doing from the start."

Middlesex have not disclosed the length of Eskinazi's new deal.