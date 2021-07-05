Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A former Sri Lanka performance analyst has been banned from cricket for seven years after he was found guilty of attempting to bribe the country's sports minister.

Sanath Jayasundara was charged with offering "to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match".

Jayasundara, who was charged in 2019, also tried to delay the investigation.

He has been suspended by the International Cricket Council's integrity unit.

Alex Marshall, general manager of the unit, said: "Jayasundara's attempt to bribe a minister is a grave transgression, while the efforts to cover up his tracks and the lack of remorse are hugely disappointing.

"We won't tolerate corrupt conduct in our sport and my team will be relentless in preventing such behaviour. This ban should serve as a deterrent for anyone who may be tempted along the wrong path."