Luke Wood made 119 against the same opponents back in April

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day three): Kent 74 (26.2 overs): Anderson 7-19, Lamb 3-16 Lancashire 259-9 (91 overs): Wood 63*, Davies 47, Jones 47; Quinn 3-37, Logan 3-45 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Kent (3 pts) by 185 runs Scorecard

Luke Wood hit a disciplined half-century to stretch Lancashire's lead after a delayed start to day three against Kent at Emirates Old Trafford.

The Red Rose county reached the close on 259-9, with Wood 63 not out, a lead of 185 in their Group Three game.

Play did not begin until 15:00 BST but Wood put on 69 with Rob Jones and 58 with Tom Hartley (24).

Jones missed out on a fifty when he was caught at first slip for 47 off spinner James Logan, who has 3-45.

With Northamptonshire losing to Yorkshire, and Glamorgan unable to take more than 20 points from their ongoing game with Sussex, victory would guarantee Lancashire a place in Division One for the next phase of the competition, when six teams will bid for the title.

Both teams lost players to England one-day duty before the start of play - Matt Parkinson of Lancashire and Kent's Zak Crawley, with Hartley and Tawanda Muyeye called up as replacements.

Lancashire added 151 in the 51 overs available, with Wood hitting only five fours in his three-hour plus stay at the crease.

Having taken his 1,000th first-class wicket on day two, James Anderson ended play on a high note with two successive fours off Darren Stevens after coming to the crease when Hartley was dismissed.

Lancashire all-rounder Luke Wood:

"We've had a few funny days with the weather. It can really play tricks on you as players. You can be moping around all morning and you can end up getting a bit tired and bored and then all of a sudden you've got to come out and play.

"We needed a couple of partnerships to score runs and take time out of the game. We have a chance in the morning. Maybe we can sneak the lead up to 200 and then go from there."

Kent off spinner James Logan:

"We didn't go as well as we wanted with the bat and it's put us behind in the game but Iwe've stuck at it and bowled quite well in long periods.

"It's gone well for me personally. My first wicket meant a lot as I'm trying to do my best and impress the coach and everyone. On a personal level I'm happy but it would be nice if we can save the game."