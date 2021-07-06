Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia-born Nathan Sowter has taken 12 wickets in eight appearances in this year's T20 Blast

Middlesex leg-spinner Nathan Sowter has extended his contract with the north London club by another year until 2022.

The 28-year-old has taken 123 wickets in all competitions since making his debut in 2015.

"We love the way he is committed to the cause in all matches he plays," Middlesex head coach Stuart Law told the club website. external-link

"It's great to have him on board for another term and we look forward to seeing what he can produce."