Wyatt has not featured for England since their ODI and IT20 series against New Zealand in March

England have recalled Danni Wyatt and Mady Villiers to the 14-member squad for the Vitality IT20 series against India, which begins in Northampton on Friday.

Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill are left out and will return to domestic competition at this weekend's Charlotte Edwards Cup.

England lead the multi-format international series 6-4 with each IT20 worth two points. India won the third ODI by four wickets.

That game saw Mithali Raj become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket, surpassing England's Charlotte Edwards.

Head coach Lisa Keightley is positive about the upcoming series, but keen to see improvements from their last ODI defeat to India.

She said: "We've played some good cricket across both the Test and ODIs and we've named a strong squad for the IT20 series. It's 6-4 in the multi-format series and it's a series we're pushing hard to win.

"We probably weren't quite at our best in the third ODI so I'd like us to hit the ground running in the first IT20 and be ruthless."

England IT20 squad: Heather Knight (Western Storm, captain), Tammy Beaumont (Lightning), Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Tash Farrant (South East Stars), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds), Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm), Mady Villiers (Sunrisers), Fran Wilson (Sunrisers), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers).