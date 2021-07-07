Last updated on .From the section Counties

Former Yorkshire batsman Jack Leaning led the Kent rearguard action with an unbeaten 53 off 199 balls

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day four): Kent 74: Anderson 7-19, Lamb 3-16 and 149-8: Leaning 53*, Hartley 4-42 Lancashire 259-9 dec: Wood 63*, Davies 47, Jones 47; Quinn 3-37, Logan 3-45 Lancashire (13 pts) drew with Kent (11 pts) Scorecard

Two Yorkshiremen, Jack Leaning and James Logan, rescued Kent from defeat at Old Trafford as they held out for the final 20 overs to deny Lancashire.

But the 13 points earned from the draw was still enough for the Red Rose to qualify for the top two in Group Three.

Glamorgan's draw with Sussex ensured that both Lancashire and Yorkshire are through to Division One in September.

Leaning hit an unbeaten 53 as Kent closed on 149-8, aided by Logan's equally gritty 3 not out from 57 balls.

Lancashire and leaders Yorkshire, two points better off, will now meet in the Headingley Roses Match starting on Sunday to determine who goes through as Group Three winners.

With the fourth-day pitch expected to turn, Lancashire were obviously dealt a big blow by leg-spinner Matt Parkinson's mid-match England ODI call-up, although Kent had also lost Test batsman Zak Crawley.

In only his eighth first-class match, Tom Hartley improved his previous career best of 3-79

Young slow left-armer Tom Hartley partially bridged the gap, following up his first red-ball wicket of the summer by going on to take first-class figures of 4-42.

But, having bowled out Kent for 74 first time around, the hosts were effectively denied victory by the weather, having been affected by rain on all four days, including the loss of the entire first day.

When play finally got under way on day four at 13:10 BST, Lancs declared on their overnight 259-9 - a lead of 185.

They whittled away to leave Kent on 134-8 going into the last hour when Hartley struck twice in three balls - but former Tykes batsman Leaning and Wakefield-born Logan saw it through.

Kent, still winless after nine games, host Sussex in their final match, which also starts on Sunday.