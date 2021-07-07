Last updated on .From the section Counties

LV= County Championship Group Three, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Sussex 226: Ibrahim 58 & 263-6 dec Brown 100*, Orr 80; van der Gugten 3-94 Glamorgan: 215 & 154-5 Carson 3-61 Sussex (12 pts) drew with Glamorgan (12 pts) Scorecard

Sussex and Glamorgan played out a draw at Hove as the home side's declaration came just too late for them to force home their advantage.

Set 275 in 51 overs, Glamorgan managed to bat out time at 154 for five.

Spinner Jack Carson gave Sussex hope of an unlikely win with a testing three-wicket spell.

Both teams were without key players and 101 overs were lost to bad weather.

Glamorgan will now play in the second division at the end of the season with Sussex in the third division.

Sussex declared their second innings at 263-6 with Ali Orr making 80 to follow up 67 on debut and Ben Brown 100 not out.

Brown moved up through the gears in the afternoon, reaching his century off 134 balls with a pulled six off Timm van der Gugten before marching off.

A required run-rate of 5.39 never seemed likely to tempt Glamorgan, especially once the normally aggressive Lloyd was caught at slip off Stuart Meaker for 17.

With the ball turning appreciably, Sussex opted for the double spin attack of Jack Carson and Will Beer to keep their hopes alive in the final session.

Carson had Colin Ingram caught at short leg for 27, and Billy Root caught at slip for 12 while Kiran Carlson might have been stumped in a frenetic start to his innings and was eventually given out caught at short-leg.

At the other end, the obdurate Joe Cooke was brilliantly caught by Aaron Thomason at short leg off Beer for 19 to keep Sussex going into the final over of the game.

With captain Chris Cooke nursing a thumb injury, Andrew Salter was promoted to steady the ship and serenely saw out time with Dan Douthwaite.

The small crowd were treated to the welcome sight of England paceman Jofra Archer bowling during the lunch interval as he continues his return to fitness after elbow surgery, while colleague Chris Jordan was doing fitness and fielding drills after a groin injury.