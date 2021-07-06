Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kyle Mayers has made six Test appearances for West Indies and also represented them in three ODIs and two T20s

Birmingham Bears have signed West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers for the final three T20 Blast group games.

They have been weakened by the loss of fellow West Indian Carlos Brathwaite following a positive Covid test, plus injuries to Olly Stone, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tim Bresnan and Henry Brookes.

The Bears are also still without all-rounder Chris Woakes, who was part of England's Covid-struck one-day squad.

Mayers, 28, will make his debut in Friday's trip to Worcestershire.

He will also be available for the return game against the Pears at Edgbaston on Friday, 16 July and the final group match at home to Northants two days later.

The Bears are currently fifth in a tight North Group, from which only Notts have so far qualified for the last eight - and although Yorkshire look likely to join them, there are still three places up for grabs, and all the other seven sides still have a chance.

"I understand that the Bears have enjoyed a good association with West Indies cricketers," said Mayers.

"I'm very proud to join this list of players. Hopefully I can make some important contributions."

Left-handed batsman Mayers, who bowls right-armed, hit 222 runs for Barbados Tridents in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League, following which he was called up to make his international T20 debut in New Zealand.

He then won his first one-day international cap and has since made six Test appearances, starting with an unbeaten double century on his debut in February against Bangladesh.

"Kyle played superbly in last year's CPL, which helped him to break into the Windies ranks across all formats," said Bears director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

"Being able to add Kyle, as a hard-hitting batsman and skilful seam bowler, to our squad as we bid for a quarter-final place is a great boost.

"We also recognise how motivated Kyle is by this opportunity to feature in another leading T20 tournament with an ICC T20 World Cup just around the corner."