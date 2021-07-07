Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ravi Rampaul has played more than 130 international matches across all formats

West Indies bowler Ravi Rampaul has rejoined Derbyshire for this summer's Royal London Cup.

Rampaul helped Derbyshire reach Finals Day in 2019 - and broke a club record by taking 23 wickets in the T20 Blast.

The 36-year-old, whose two-year stay ended in 2020 when Covid stopped him returning, is available for the final three Vitality Blast group games and the Royal London Cup group stages.

Head of cricket Dave Houghton said Rampaul's "quality is hard to match".

"His white-ball record is brilliant," Houghton added. "He will be a huge asset for us and we can't wait to see what he can produce this time around. He's a really popular member of the dressing room."

Rampaul said: "I loved my first spell with Derbyshire and I'm looking forward to getting started again in familiar surroundings.

"I know most of the players still, and there's a few new faces who are really exciting young players.

"If I can help them along in training and in games, I will do that, and hopefully we can get on a roll and challenge for the knockouts."