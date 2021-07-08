Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Hales has played 11 Tests, 70 one-day internationals and 60 Twenty20s for England

One-day specialist batsman Alex Hales has signed a two-year white-ball deal which will keep at Nottinghamshire until the end of the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old, widely seen as one of the world's most destructive one-day batsmen, is Notts' leading T20 scorer this season, with 382 runs at 47.75.

Hales is a two-time T20 Blast winner, but has not played for England since 2019 because of an off-field incident.

"Playing at Trent Bridge means everything to me," he said.

"I've come to appreciate my time here so much more over the past few years. Focusing on white-ball cricket has helped my career immensely.

"I have the advantage of reporting for duty fully tuned in for the specific demands of the limited-overs game.

"The squad we have put together is incredible and was thoroughly deserving of the trophy last season."

Hales was overlooked for England's Covid-hit 'replacement' squad for their ODI series with Pakistan which starts on Thursday, even though the new squad features nine uncapped players.

Hales has scored 3,885 T20 runs in 137 Notts appearances since 2008, scoring 29 half-centuries on the way.

He was also the leading run scorer in last winter's Big Bash League in Australia, hitting 543 runs for Sydney Thunder at 39.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: "We're seeing extraordinary levels of consistency from Alex around the world in a format in which a trait like that is very hard to find.

"He's been a matchwinner for Notts on many occasions down the years, as well as becoming one of the first picks as an opening batsman in competitions across the world.

"He is a very difficult player to bowl to because he deals so much in boundaries and can strike them to all different parts of the ground."