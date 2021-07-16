Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Only one of Jos Buttler (left), Ben Stokes (centre) and Joe Root (right) are allowed to make your team? Will you pick any? Or will you go for someone like Jofra Archer instead?

The Hundred Venues: Eight grounds across the UK Dates: 21 July-21 August Coverage: 10 men's games live on BBC TV, eight women's games live on BBC platforms and live text, radio commentary and in-play clips of every game. More details.

Ever fancied building a brand new team from scratch? Well, now's your chance.

That is what the eight men's Hundred coaches will have to do this summer, and we want you to put yourself in their shoes.

You can pick the balance of your side, you might want to go bowler-heavy with fewer balls for batsmen to get out, perhaps. But, we do want you to follow some rules!

Just like the coaches, please only pick three overseas players, and one England-contracted player. We've flagged them up in the selector below to help.

We'll reveal who you picked during the interval in the opening men's game of the tournament between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals on Thursday, 22 July.

Good luck!

My dream men's Hundred XI Pick your dream men's Hundred XI and share it with your friends... First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

