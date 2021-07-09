Emma Lamb's century was her second in T20, having reached three figures for Lancashire against North-East Warriors in April

Charlotte Edwards Cup: Thunder v Sunrisers (Emirates Old Trafford) Thunder 186-1 (20 overs): Lamb 111*, Boyce 34, Threlkeld 26* Sunrisers 115 (20 overs): Griffith 34; Lamb 3-16 Thunder beat Sunrisers by 71 runs Scorecard

Thunder star Emma Lamb became the first to hit a ton in the Charlotte Edwards Cup as she inspired her side to a 71-run win over Sunrisers in Manchester.

Lamb made an unbeaten 111 as Thunder made 186-1, sharing 69 with Georgie Boyce before an unbroken partnership of 117 with Ellie Threlkeld.

She then took 3-16 - and was even on a hat-trick - as Sunrisers were bowled out off the final ball for 115.

"I'm so happy. I hadn't scored a century for Thunder in T20," said Lamb.

"I got to 80 and I was thinking I wasn't going to get to a century. It was quite a hard wicket on which to hit boundaries."

As to whether it might help her chance of an international call, she added: "I've always got a little thought of England in my mind and I do want to play for England one day. I'll just have to do well and see what happens.

"I don't think it could have gone much better for me this season. There's been a lot of hard work but some of it is up in your head and I've enjoyed working with the new coaches we have, Stephen Parry and Craig White."

"Emma Lamb's in impeccable form," said Sunrisers skipper Kelly Castle. "But I think we didn't bowl as well as we could have done.

"It's hard when Emma gets herself in and is scoring at will. The total was better than par but it was a good wicket to bat on.

"That showed when our openers went in and were smashing it around a bit. Emma showed that if one person gets in you're winning the game."

The game was staged at Emirates Old Trafford as part of a double-header with Lancashire's T20 Blast home game with Northants, in which Emma Lamb's brother Danny was playing.

"Most of us haven't played here," said Castle. "It's a massive learning experience to play in a place like this in front of such a big crowd."

Only one point separated the four sides in Group B going into this game - but Thunder are now four points clear at the top ahead of the rest of this round of fixtures on Saturday.

Saturday's fixtures (all 14:30 BST)

Lightning v Central Sparks, Leicester

South East Stars v Southern Vipers, Beckenham

Western Storm v Northern Diamonds, Taunton