The Hundred: Ellyse Perry pulls out for personal reasons

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Ellyse Perry
As well as her international successes, Ellyse Perry has also won two Big Bash titles

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has pulled out of the inaugural season of The Hundred for personal reasons.

Perry, 30, is regarded as the world's best all-rounder, having won five World T20 titles and the 50-over World Cup with Australia.

She was due to play for Birmingham Phoenix in the women's Hundred, which begins on 21 July when Oval Invincibles host Manchester Originals in a match televised live on BBC Two (18:00 BST).

Perry's replacement is yet to be named.

Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred women's competition, said: "We are obviously very disappointed that Ellyse Perry has had to withdraw from The Hundred due to personal circumstances, but we completely understand her decision and wish her all the best."

New Around the BBC - GenericNew Around the BBC footer - Generic

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport