England v India: Nat Sciver leads hosts to win despite spectacular Deol catch

By Marc HigginsonBBC Sport

Harleen Deol takes a sensational catch to remove England's Amy Jones
First women's T20 international, Northampton
England 177-7 (20 overs): Sciver 55 (27), Jones 43 (27); Pandey 3-22
India 54-3 (8.4 overs): Mandhana 29 (17), Glenn 1-6
England (2pts) won by 18 runs (DLS method); lead multi-format series 8-4
Scorecard

It was a match which had almost everything before rain cut it short: a world-class catch, dazzling batting and some brilliant bowling.

England beat India by 18 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in an entertaining first Twenty20 international, to ensure they cannot be beaten in the multi-format series.

Nat Sciver (55) and Amy Jones (43) blazed England to 177-7, a total which was significantly cut short by wonderful fielding. India were 54-3 when heavy rain forced the players from the field 8.4 overs into the reply.

Here, BBC Sport rounds up the key moments of a brilliant, but curtailed, match.

'A catch which will be watched all around the world'

India were noticeably tenacious in the field from ball one and it was a sign of things to come when Deepti Sharma removed Heather Knight with a superb run-out off her own bowling - the England captain short of her ground after driving back at the bowler, who launched it to the keeper to take the bails off.

But what came next was simply astonishing.

First, Sciver, who had struck the ball so cleanly and so hard throughout her innings, was caught by a diving Harmanpreet Kaur at long-on.

If that was good, though, the next big moment, courtesy of Harleen Deol, was sensational.

When a fluent Jones, who had cut and swept her way to 43 off 26 balls, heaved Shikha Pandey to wide long-off, it looked for all the world to be a six. Deol, however, had other ideas.

First the 23-year-old caught the ball as it was about to sail over the rope for six, then she threw it back into the air as she tumbled backwards, and finally she skipped back inside the playing area to take one of the best catches you will ever see.

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, Southern Vipers player Emily Windsor said: "That is going to be watched all over the world, and over and over again."

Sciver is sensationally good

OK, we knew that already - Sciver is, after all, rated the second best T20 all-rounder in world cricket behind New Zealand's Sophie Devine.

Nonetheless, this innings was sensational. The 28-year-old held England's innings together with a mixture of poise and power - epitomised by the way she took down poor Arundhati Reddy in the 16th over.

Sciver began with a delicate ramp over the wicketkeeper's head for two, and followed it with three outrageous boundaries: a sumptuous cover drive sandwiched by two shots back down the ground which travelled to the rope at lightning speed.

Her 55 came off 27 balls and laid the foundation for a challenging target. It took something special from Kaur to finally remove Sciver.

"It was an awesome innings by Nat," said England captain Knight. "She hit the ball so hard today, it seemed like she hit the ball even cleaner than usual."

A word too for Jones, who toyed with India's fielding - seemingly hitting the ball into spaces where the fielder had just been moved from.

Brunt relishes a battle

Shafali Verma is most certainly the next big star of women's cricket.

She hits the ball hard and hits the ball far, and she has been locked in a must-watch, neither-gives-an-inch tussle with England's main strike bowler Katherine Brunt throughout the tour.

It's as if Brunt has taken it upon herself to take care of Verma, and she did her job here to perfection.

She delivered a fast and straight delivery and, with Verma backing away, the ball crashed into the stumps and sent the flashing bails high into the dusk sky.

England's bowling depth

It was hard to take too much from England's efforts in the field, but the options Knight has at her disposal are frighteningly good.

Brunt is quick, Sciver is canny and in spin twins Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn, there is no let-up for the opposition middle order.

England looked in complete control when the rain came.

What next?

The series moves to Hove on Sunday, a match which begins at 14:30 BST.

The hosts lead 8-4 on points with just four points left to be played for across two more T20s.

10 comments

  • Comment posted by Gus the cat, today at 22:21

    Such a shame none of these games are in London. Would no doubt have got a bigger crowd. Good win for England.

  • Comment posted by Edward, today at 22:19

    2021 and we still have mens sport and womens sport ???.
    Let men and women compete together and class will show through.
    Ask Rachael Blackmore

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 22:15

    That is a better catch than a Japanese trawler in a shark farm

  • Comment posted by X RAY, today at 22:08

    Nearly top class under 15's boys level. Will get there within the next 20 years or so.

    • Reply posted by Anglo-Irish, today at 22:23

      Anglo-Irish replied:
      What a ridiculously silly comment: sexist if not down right misogynist, and, more to the point in some ways, showing a spectacular ignorance of cricket.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 22:07

    The catch was excellent but I would expect anyone to get runs against that attack so stop bigging Sciver up.

  • Comment posted by Itsup4grabsnow, today at 22:02

    That was one hell of a catch, superb cricket

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 22:00

    Maybe the batting and bowling isn't the greatest,but the fielding aint to bad.
    That catch was as good as any Ive seen.

    • Reply posted by dgj, today at 22:10

      dgj replied:
      jason Roy did something similar in recent years, but this one was better by some margin - she was in the air when she caught it.

  • Comment posted by a_b_manyowa, today at 22:00

    I saw a headline saying 'Watch this catch!' and thought 'here we go, an invitation to watch something unimpressive...'

    Glad I watched it - what a catch! Pure genius! Well done to England ladies too ❤️

  • Comment posted by betterthanthar, today at 22:00

    Great game shame it was rained off. So glad I bought tickets and was able to enjoy it.

