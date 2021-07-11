Last updated on .From the section Counties

Liam Patterson-White hit 11 fours in his unbeaten 63

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one): Nottinghamshire 312-9: Patterson-White 66*, Slater 60; Raine 54-3 Durham: Yet to bat Durham (3pts), Nottinghamshire (3pts) Scorecard

Sunderland-born Liam Patterson-White helped steer Nottinghamshire to three batting points at Durham with only his third first-class half-century.

The 22-year-old reached stumps with an unbeaten 103-ball 66, continuing the platform laid by Ben Slater, who departed on 130-3 having made 60 runs.

Joe Clarke fell just short of his 50 when he was removed by Matt Salisbury.

Durham picked up maximum bowling points when Salisbury dismissed Stuart Broad for the ninth wicket late on.

Nottinghamshire's hopes of racking up further runs when play resumes on Monday will depend on the longevity of Patterson-White against his home county, having punched out 11 fours among his 63 runs from his stint at the crease.

His previous best score is 73 and he needs just 10 more runs to equal that figure, but must rely on tailender Luke Fletcher to provide support.

Ben Raine was the pick of the Durham bowlers, taking the key wicket of Slater when he took away his middle stump, to finish the day on 54-3.

Chris Rushworth also took three wickets, while Matty Potts had to be patient to join his fellow bowlers on the board as he trapped Brett Hutton lbw in the 88th over.