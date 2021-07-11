Last updated on .From the section Counties

Pieter Malan's previous highest score in eight Championship innings for Warwickshire was 32, also against Worcestershire: at Edgbaston in May

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day one): Warwickshire 245-4: Malan 141, Sibley 80 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 1 pt, Warwickshire 1 pt Scorecard

South African Test batsman Pieter Malan and England opener Dom Sibley shared a 220-run second-wicket stand as Warwickshire dominated day one of the Pears-Bears derby with Worcestershire.

Malan made 141, his first century outside Africa - and his maiden ton for the Bears - after losing Rob Yates to the fifth ball of the day.

Out-of-form Sibley weighed in with a timely season's best 80 of 189 balls.

But the Pears hit back to bag three wickets before rain came at 245-4.

After getting rid of Malan and Sibley (80), teenage debutant Josh Baker - one of three Pears spinners - then got another.

The 18-year-old slow left-armer had England Lions batter Sam Hain leg before wicket playing back to an arm ball.

But, although rain arrived to trim off the last 19 overs, it was Malan's day after a disappointing time since he his Covid-protocol delayed arrival in England in late April.

Although he averaged over 40 in all formats of the game, he had previously made just 121 runs in eight previous Championship innings.

But he was rarely troubled in completing a 151-ball hundred - his 35th in first-class cricket - to help the Bears keep their Group One top two hopes very much alive.

That was after Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes opted to bat on the same pitch used for Worcestershire's T20 Blast win over the Bears on Friday night.