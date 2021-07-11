Last updated on .From the section Counties

Sam Robson struck 13 fours in his 138 not out

LV= County Championship Group Two, Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood (day one): Middlesex 280-3: Robson 138*; Mitchell 38, Mike 1-43 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Middlesex 2pts, Leicestershire 1pt Scorecard

Middlesex opener Sam Robson struck his second hundred of the campaign as his side built a strong platform against Leicestershire.

The 32-year-old batted through the day to reach stumps on 138 not out, with Middlesex well placed at 280-3.

Robson hit 13 boundaries in his best return since making 165 in the first game of the season against Somerset.

Both sides are already out of the running to qualify for Division One this season.

With Peter Handscomb ruled out because of a positive Covid-19 test, Tim Murtagh captained Middlesex for the first time and opted to bat after winning the toss.

Murtagh's decision looked a sound one as Robson put on 73 for the opening wicket with 19-year-old Josh de Caires, who eventually chopped on to Ben Mike for 17.

Stephen Eskinazi - fresh from a century against Gloucestershire last week - appeared well set on 23, but he was forced to retire after pulling up injured as Robson called him through for a single.

The recalled Max Holden reached 28 before Ed Barnes persuaded him to nibble at a delivery outside off stump, but Daryl Mitchell joined forces with Robson in a stand that realised 95.

Robson reached his century in the final over before tea, with Leicestershire's bowlers struggling to make further inroads.

Foxes paceman Abidine Sakande, on his first-class debut, eventually achieved the breakthrough, having Mitchell caught at cover for 38 to claim his first Championship wicket.

Acting Middlesex captain Tim Murtagh:

"It was an easy game for me, wasn't it. I won the toss, the boys batted really well, but it is a massive honour for me to captain the side. Stuart Law asked me and it was something I was willing to do straight away.

"The batsmen applied themselves even during the opening partnership when things were a bit tricky this morning. Both Sam and Josh showed really good application.

"Batting throughout the whole day is a massive effort, so Robbo has set us up really well there and set us up with a really good platform to kick on."

Leicestershire seamer Abidine Sakande:

"Ideally we would have liked a few more wickets down. Over the course of the day we didn't get much luck and it's a decent wicket.

"We need to really turn up. If we get a couple more wickets down we'll really be in the game.

"I'm just happy to be back in the first-class arena, to be honest. You never know in first-class cricket when in a spell something could happen for you."