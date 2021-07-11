Last updated on .From the section Counties

Kent captain Heino Kuhn (left) won the toss and chose to bowl as he leads a new-look side at Canterbury

LV= County Championship Group Three, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day one): Sussex 51-2: Haines 25, Orr 21; Singh 2-2 Kent: Yet to bat Lunch day one, Kent won the toss and elected to bowl Scorecard

Kent were forced to name an entirely new side for their County Championship match against Sussex after a first-team player tested positive for Covid-19.

The Kent Spitfires team which beat Surrey in the T20 Blast on Friday have been deemed to be close contacts, and have begun a 10-day spell of isolation.

The start at Canterbury on Sunday was delayed until 12:00 BST, with the hosts naming four first-class debutants.

Heino Kuhn captains a side made up of second XI and home-grown players.

Former Sussex batsman Harry Finch was also handed a Kent debut with right-arm seamer Jas Singh taking the first two wickets before lunch on his debut once play finally began.

Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Darren Stevens and Matt Milnes are among the Kent players to miss out on the game.

Separately, Sussex captain Ben Brown is absent while self-isolating as a precaution.

Neither Kent nor Sussex are able to qualify from Group Three for the next stage of the Championship.

Kent's nine-wicket victory at The Kia Oval secured a quarter-final berth in the T20 Blast with two games to spare in the South Group.

"With the emergence of the Delta variant and recent release in lockdown restrictions, the club has been conscious of the increased possibility of an outbreak," Kent chief executive Simon Storey told the club website. external-link

"Overnight, the club worked swiftly to identify a replacement squad to take on Sussex."