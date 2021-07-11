Both of Keaton Jennings' County Championship centuries this season have come against Yorkshire

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day one): Lancashire 273-2: Jennings 132, Davies 84; Thompson 2-52 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Yorkshire 0 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Scorecard

Keaton Jennings stroked his way to 132 as Lancashire dominated day one of the Roses match against Yorkshire.

Alex Davies (84) and Jennings made Tykes skipper Steven Patterson pay for putting the visitors in with a 163-run opening stand at Emerald Headingley.

The former England Test opener hit 15 fours in a well-paced 253-ball knock, adding 93 with Luke Wells before falling to Jordan Thompson (2-52).

Wells (35 not out) then guided the Red Rose through to stumps at 273-2.

Both sides have already booked their places in Division One for the end-of-season Championship title shoot-out, but there was still the considerable issue of bragging rights to play for, as well as top spot, with Yorkshire leading Group Three by two points from their old rivals.

The two counties will also carry forward half the total points they have gained against each other into the next phase.

Despite losing the toss, there was a feeling of deja vu from the Old Trafford meeting in May as Jennings repeated his century feat - becoming only the 13th Lancashire player to notch two first-class tons against the White Rose in the same season - and Davies claimed another half-century.

Having eased to 96-0 at lunch, Davies brought up his sixth half-century of the season soon after the interval, off 91 balls, and moved on to his highest score of the summer before being pinned in front by Thompson.

The Yorkshire attack restricted the visitors to 80 in the afternoon, but could not remove Jennings who went past 8,000 first-class runs before reaching his 20th red-ball ton.

He then accelerated, taking Dom Bess for three successive fours before chipping an attempted drive back to Thompson.

However, Lancashire ended the day in a strong position as they look to follow up May's innings victory and complete the double over their fiercest rivals.

Yorkshire bowling coach Rich Pyrah:

"Steve Patterson was set on batting, and then the clouds came in this morning just before the toss.

"Along with chatting to a few senior lads, he changed his mind with five minutes to go. He thought we had a chance to bowl them out.

"There was enough in the pitch, and that first hour of play we bowled really well. We just didn't get the nicks we deserved. And they played it really well.

"As you know, at Headingley, once you get beyond the new ball it gets a bit slower and the ball gets softer and it's a good time to bat. We didn't capitalise on that first hour, and it's cost us."

Lancashire centurion Keaton Jennings:

"To be 270-2 at the end of the day's play is a really good effort, especially after being put in. But the next 14 or 15 overs are crucial.

"We need to get through to the next bonus point, put on a really big score and make ourselves tough to beat.

"Any runs against Yorkshire are always really good fun. To do it at Headingley is even more fun. I'm really pleased to get us in a position where we can kick on and get maybe 500.

"We would have batted first because it looked a good surface to bat on. But it was a close call."