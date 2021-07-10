Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pope made 15 in a losing cause against Kent in the game in which he got injured

England batsman Ollie Pope is out until the start of the Test series against India in August with a thigh injury.

Pope suffered the problem with his left leg while batting for Surrey in a T20 Blast game against Kent Spitfires on 2 July.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said it would "work together" with Surrey's fitness teams "to deliver Pope's rehabilitation".

It added the "focus" would be for him to return for the India series.

England play the first of five Tests against the tourists when the series starts at Trent Bridge on 4 August.

Pope, 23, played both Tests against New Zealand earlier this summer as England lost the series 1-0.

He scored 22 and 20 not out in the drawn first Test at Lord's before registering 19 and 23 when captain Joe Root's side lost at Edgbaston.