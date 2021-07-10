Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The match is England's first ODI at Lord's since the World Cup final in 2019

Rain has delayed the start of the second one-day international between England and Pakistan at Lord's.

The first cricket match in England open to a capacity crowd since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic was set to begin at 11:00 BST but drizzle has prevented the toss taking place.

The weather is forecast to improve in the afternoon with the possibility of a reduced-overs match taking place.

England thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets in the first match on Thursday.