Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Maia Bouchier top-scored with 53 as Southern Vipers cruised to a seven-wicket win over South East Stars

Southern Vipers maintained their 100% start to the Charlotte Edwards Cup with victory at the South East Stars.

The Vipers cruised to an emphatic seven-wicket win as they chased down the hosts' score of 127-7, Georgia Adams and Maia Bouchier hitting 50s.

Elsewhere there were victories for Central Sparks and Northern Diamonds.

Jenny Gunn hit a four off the last ball to give the Diamonds a dramatic one-wicket win at Western Storm, while the Sparks beat Lightning by six wickets.

Vipers spinner Charlotte Taylor starred with figures of 3-12, including the wickets of both openers Alice Davidson-Richards (5) and Bryony Smith (7) as the Stars' unbeaten start to the competition came to a brutal end.

Tara Norris took 2-25 as the Stars were indebted to wicketkeeper Kira Chathli's 30 from 20 balls to help them to 127-7 off their 20 overs.

Openers Adams (50) and Bouchier (53no) put on 89 for the first wicket as the visitors reached their target with 4.2 overs to spare.

The Vipers are now top of Group A with 15 points, six clear of the Stars.

Central Sparks are in third place after edging a low-scoring match in Leicester.

Lightning were all out for 81 in the final over of their innings, with only Abi Freeborn (11) and Shachi Pai (18) reaching double figures. Georgia Davis was the pick of the Sparks' bowlers with figures of 4-12.

The visitors claimed their first victory of the tournament with an over remaining thanks to an unbeaten 27 from skipper Evelyn Jones and 31 from Gwen Davies.

It was a much closer affair in the single Group B match, as Northern Diamonds won at Western Storm with a boundary off the final ball.

Storm posted 106-9 from their 20 overs, Katie George top-scoring with 21 as Diamonds bowler Alex MacDonald took 4-17.

The visitors were reduced to 33-3 in reply as Alex Griffiths (2-28) took the wickets of Ami Campbell and Leah Dobson in the fifth over.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and the Storm looked poised for victory when they reduced the visitors to 96-9 in the 19th over.

However, some excellent batting from Gunn - who hit an unbeaten 27 off 21 balls - brought the scores level with one ball from Griffiths left, which the former England international hit to the boundary to claim their second win from three matches.

The result left Diamonds in second place in Group B with eight points, a point behind leaders Thunder, while the Storm are third with five points.