Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie gets a shot away in his 65 off 79 balls against South Africa

First one-day international, Malahide Ireland 195-4 (40.2 overs): Balbirnie 65, Porterfield 63; Radaba 2-43 South Africa: Did not bat Match abandoned due to rain Scorecard

Rain brought a premature end to the first ODI between Ireland and South Africa in Dublin after the hosts impressed with the bat.

Ireland were 195-4 after 40.2 overs when play was abandoned following a series of rain interruptions.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie (65) and William Porterfield (63) made half-centuries while Harry Tector added 25.

Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 as the teams earned five points in the World Cup Super League.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field after a rain delay with Porterfield putting on 41 with fellow opener Paul Stirling (13) before Balbirnie joined him for a second-wicket partnership of 87.

The match was reduced to a 43-over game after stoppages but the weather intervened for a final time with the game finely poised.

It is the first bi-lateral series between the teams and Ireland's first home match since September 2019.

The sides will meet again at Malahide on Tuesday for the second ODI of three.