Ireland v South Africa series: Malahide opener abandoned because of rain

Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie gets a shot away in his 65 off 79 balls against South Africa
First one-day international, Malahide
Ireland 195-4 (40.2 overs): Balbirnie 65, Porterfield 63; Radaba 2-43
South Africa: Did not bat
Match abandoned due to rain
Rain brought a premature end to the first ODI between Ireland and South Africa in Dublin after the hosts impressed with the bat.

Ireland were 195-4 after 40.2 overs when play was abandoned following a series of rain interruptions.

Skipper Andrew Balbirnie (65) and William Porterfield (63) made half-centuries while Harry Tector added 25.

Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada took 2-43 as the teams earned five points in the World Cup Super League.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field after a rain delay with Porterfield putting on 41 with fellow opener Paul Stirling (13) before Balbirnie joined him for a second-wicket partnership of 87.

The match was reduced to a 43-over game after stoppages but the weather intervened for a final time with the game finely poised.

It is the first bi-lateral series between the teams and Ireland's first home match since September 2019.

The sides will meet again at Malahide on Tuesday for the second ODI of three.

Ireland v South Africa
Tuesday, 13 JulySecond ODI (World Cup Super League series)Malahide, Dublin
Friday, 16 JulyThird ODI (World Cup Super League series)Malahide, Dublin
Monday, 19 JulyFirst Twenty20 internationalMalahide, Dublin
Thursday, 22 JulySecond T20Stormont, Belfast
Saturday, 24 JulyThird T20Stormont, Belfast

