Fynn Hudson-Prentice took a first-class career best 5-68 for Derbyshire against Nottinghamshire this month

Derbyshire all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice will return to former county Sussex from next season.

The 25-year-old joined Derbyshire in 2019 and has gone on to make 18 first-class appearances and also helped the county to the 2019 T20 Blast finals.

Sussex say he will return to Hove on a multi-year contract from next season.

"I couldn't turn down the opportunity to go back home to where it all began," he said. "I'm really looking forward to the next chapter of my career."

Hudson-Prentice originally came through Sussex's academy before making his senior debut in 2014.

He was released by Sussex in 2016 and after a year with the MCC Young Cricketers programme in 2018, joined Derbyshire.

"I'm massively grateful for the time I've spent at Derbyshire over the past three seasons, and I wish the club all the best for the future," the right-hander and right-arm medium pacer said.