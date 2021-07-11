England v India: Shafali Verma stars as tourists win to set up decider

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments16

Second women's T20 international, Hove
India 148-4 (20 overs): Verma 48 (38), Kaur 31 (25)
England 140-8 (20 overs): Beaumont 59 (50); Poonam 2-17
India (2pts) won by eight runs; England lead multi-format series 8-6
Scorecard

The multi-format series between England and India started 26 days ago, but we still don't know who is going to win it, after the tourists set up a decider with a thrilling eight-run victory in the second Twenty20 international in Hove.

England, who lead 8-6, cannot lose with two points available from the third and final T20 match on Wednesday, which is live on BBC Two (18:00 BST).

India got off to a blistering start, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana sharing 70 for the first wicket, before some brilliant England bowling restricted them to 148-4.

England were cruising at 106-2 in reply but, in a spell of just 19 balls, they slipped to 125-6. That, combined with some excellent India bowling and fielding, left them with too much to do as they finished 140-8.

Here, BBC Sport rounds up the key moments of a match that yo-yoed one way and another.

'This girl is so good at cricket'

Aged just 17, Verma arrived in England as the world's number one-ranked T20 batter.

She dominated pre-series conversation and has been part of a battle with England veteran Katherine Brunt, who is 19 years her senior.

Here, she showed zero fear, and some may say respect, for Brunt - hitting five successive fours in the fourth over.

It was another example of the right-hander's breathtaking talent. Here is how she did it:

  • 3.2 overs: A banged-in delivery from Brunt is muscled to the mid-wicket boundary by Verma.
  • 3.3 overs: A length ball is heaved back down the ground by Verma.
  • 3.4 overs: Perhaps the best of the lot. Verma stands still and cuts through backward point.
  • 3.5 overs: Heaved through mid-on and mid-wicket. It wasn't quite timed, but it was four more!
  • 3.6 overs: Short again from Brunt, and Verma has to reach for it, above her head, but still smashes it over mid-wicket.

Former England spinner Alex Hartley perhaps said it best on Test Match Special: "This girl is so good at cricket."

What was maybe even more impressive on Sunday was the way she took on the short ball. England have successfully targeted her with that in recent games, but Verma has demonstrated her ability to learn on the job.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

'We gave it away'

How did England lose that?

It's a good question, and one we might be not be able to answer. England captain Heather Knight said "they gave it away" and weren't "ruthless".

At 106-2, needing 43 from 38 balls, England will have expected to triumph.

A mixture of superb India fielding, poor running - there were four run outs in total - and some bad luck all contributed. Here's how the collapse happened:

  • 106-3: Tammy Beaumont is given out lbw, and fails to overturn on review.
  • 106-4: Knight is run out at the non-striker's end after the ball deflects off bowler Deepti Sharma's knee.
  • 120-5: Hesitation between Amy Jones and Sophia Dunkley sees the latter run out attempting a second run.
  • 125-6: India leave the deep square leg and deep fine leg boundaries unoccupied, and a tempted Jones hits straight to a nearby fielder.
  • 134-7: Katherine Brunt is caught behind off Poonam Yadav's 35mph delivery as she looks to cut.
  • 137-8: Another run out as Mady Villiers is caught out taking on a second run.

England head coach Lisa Keightley has spoke about wanting to see her side in pressure situations, and how she wants to find a finisher.

That search is still ongoing, based on today.

'She is playing for her future'

Danni Wyatt stats graphic

"Danni Wyatt will be oh so aware that in every game she is playing for her future," said Test Match Special commentator Henry Moeran after the England opener fell for just three.

The right-hander was left out of the one-day series due to "competition for places", and her recent international form has seen her pass 30 twice in their last 18 Twenty20 innings, and 25 once in 11 one-day innings.

With Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Adams, Emma Lamb, Georgia Elwiss and Fran Wilson among those pushing from the sidelines, Wyatt has to find runs.

The moment she picked out Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-off she looked up to the sky and closed her eyes, before muttering to herself.

A score needs to be around the corner.

What next?

The final game in the multi-format series is at Chelmsford on Wednesday. The match begins at 18:30 BST, and is live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

India need to win, and take the final two points, to level the series at 8-8.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by Stewy62, today at 18:31

    Bizarre it may have been but Heather Knights run out was terrible cricket by her. Well done India who continue to give a good account of themselves.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 18:30

    A few points. Brunt is finished, time for her to pack it up. Looks unfit and her bowling is dreadful. All the build up after Dunkley got a 50 has clearly been over the top, bang average. Wyatt is the Vince of women’s cricket, chance after chance but in reality not up to the job. Time to move on.

  • Comment posted by Kelvin Jackson, today at 18:29

    Well done India never gave up but England gave away some silly wickets. I mean running on a wide and getting run out silly

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 18:24

    Shafali Varma- She'll be Don Bradman/ Sachin Tendulkar of Woman's Cricket. Still 17 years of age, already the best female batter in the World..!

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 18:24

    What happened to coolness and keeping calm!!! They are professional, paid to play, no dramas, just finish. Not end up like Billy Smarts circus.

  • Comment posted by mikeyc, today at 18:21

    any decent batter knows when the ball comes at at you at the non strikers end you get your ground pronto not wave the bat around wondering whats going on - sums up a pretty gormless display - still 2 decent teams making an entertaining game and well done to India.

  • Comment posted by The Venerable Beeb, today at 18:20

    Rub of the green, especially the Knight run-out.

    Trolls still here?

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 18:19

    Talk about over confident!!!!

  • Comment posted by Cosmic Hobo, today at 18:16

    I'm usually objective and impartial in these matters but, with all due respect to India, England threw it away. They managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Serves them right if India win the decider.

  • Comment posted by Allyg, today at 18:15

    Watched my first ever game of women’s cricket because of weather break in the golf. What a load of rubbish!

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 18:14

    FOUR run outs ?????? And WHAT is a BATTER?

    • Reply posted by David W, today at 18:21

      David W replied:
      You have to be very careful on this HYS forum there are some very sensitive souls out there that take exception to anything that could possibly be construed as politically incorrect so a batter is the person holding a bat

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 18:14

    England need to refocus

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport