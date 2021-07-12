County Championship: Rain sees day two of Yorkshire against Lancashire abandoned
Last updated on .From the section Counties
|LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day two):
|Lancashire 273-2: Jennings 132, Davies 84; Thompson 2-52
|Yorkshire: Yet to bat
|No play Monday due to rain
|Yorkshire 0 pts, Lancashire 2 pts
|Scorecard
No play was possible on day two of the County Championship Roses match between Yorkshire and Lancashire because of persistent rain at Headingley.
Following an inspection after lunch, umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong called it off at 14:00 BST.
Lancashire are in a strong position, having ended day one on 273-2.
Both teams have already qualified for the next phase of the competition which will see one of six sides crowned county champions in September.