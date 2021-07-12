Last updated on .From the section Counties

Durham started the final round of the first phase third in Group One, nine points behind second-placed Warwickshire

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two): Nottinghamshire 312-9: Patterson-White 66*, Slater 60; Raine 54-3 Durham: Yet to bat No play Monday due to rain Durham (3pts), Nottinghamshire (3 pts) Scorecard

No play was possible between Durham and Nottinghamshire on the second day of their Group One County Championship meeting at Emirates Riverside.

Persistent rain around Chester-le-Street saw play abandoned shortly before 16:00 BST with Nottinghamshire still on 312-9 in their first innings.

Durham, who sit third in the group, will be frustrated by the loss of play in their bid to finish in the top two.

They will need to better Warwickshire's result to have a chance of doing so.

Durham have already collected the maximum number of bowling bonus points from the match after taking nine Nottinghamshire's wickets on the first day.

But Scott Borthwick's side will have been hoping to start batting and give themselves a chance of scoring 400 to gain as many as five batting points and potentially set up a win against current group leaders Nottinghamshire.

Second-placed Warwickshire are away to Worcestershire, where play was able to continue on day two at New Road.

The top two sides in the group at the end of the first phase will qualify for Division One in September and a chance to win the County Championship.