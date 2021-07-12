Will Davis took the second five-wicket haul of his career, five years after his first

LV= County Championship Group Two, Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood (day two): Middlesex 324-9: Robson 154; Davis 5-66 Leicestershire 174-5: Ackermann 65*, Inglis 49; Murtagh 3-34 Leicestershire (4 pts) trail Middlesex (5 pts) by 150 runs Scorecard

Will Davis took five wickets in six overs as Middlesex suffered a middle-order collapse against Leicestershire on day two in Northwood.

The hosts resumed on 280-3 but Sam Robson (154) added just 16 runs to his overnight total as Foxes paceman Davis ended with figures of 5-66.

Middlesex made 324-9, with Stevie Eskinazi having retired hurt on Sunday.

In reply Leicestershire reached 174-5 before bad light, Colin Ackermann not out on 65 thanks to a gritty display.

Opposing skipper Tim Murtagh moved onto 33 wickets for the season with three more scalps, dismissing Foxes openers Sam Evans and Lewis Hill in the first seven overs.

After eight wickets fell in the opening session of the day, Ackermann and Josh Inglis (49) steadied things with a stand of 97 for the visitors' fourth wicket before the latter was bowled by Middlesex seamer Ethan Bamber in the final over before tea.

Ackermann reached his fourth half-century of the campaign before the players were forced off 17 overs short of their allocation, with the game very much in the balance.

Davis's season's best figures for the Foxes added up to only the second 'five-fer' of his career - and his first in five years.

Middlesex opener Sam Robson:

"It was pleasing to get a big score and help put us in a decent position - that's what you've got to do as a top-order batsman.

"Early season you know you're going to get some low-scoring ones, so when you get in and conditions are in your favour, you've got to try and make it count.

"We're probably a bit disappointed things didn't go according to plan but we know that generally it doesn't get easier here, which is promising."

Leicestershire fast bowler Will Davis:

"It did seem to move a little bit more this morning than perhaps it did on Sunday. There's definitely enough there to get you interested as a bowler.

"I feel like we bowled better than 280-3 and didn't quite get the rewards we deserved, but we just stuck at it, kept bashing away and we were able to finish it off quite quickly.

"I feel like I've bowled pretty well. I've just tried to stay in the mindset of 'keep doing the same things and eventually it's going to turn'. The footmarks are really dry, which could potentially bring Callum Parkinson into the game."