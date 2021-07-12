Last updated on .From the section Counties

Nathan Gilchrist (right) took two wickets for Kent on the first day of their County Championship match against Sussex

LV= County Championship Group Three, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day two): Sussex 181: Coles 36, Carter 32; Singh 4-51, Podmore 3-49 Kent 69-5: Finch 24*; Atkins 3-21, Robinson 2-21 No play before lunch on day two - Kent (3 pts) trail Sussex (1 pt) by 112 runs Scorecard

Kent bowler Nathan Gilchrist has been forced to withdraw from the County Championship match with Sussex after being told to self-isolate.

The 21-year-old has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace and will be replaced by Bailey Wightman.

Gilchrist has tested negative for Covid-19 via a lateral flow test and is symptom-free, but will isolate for 10 days in line with NHS guidelines.

Gilchrist took two wickets for 24 runs in a 12-over spell on the opening day.

It is the second Covid-19 related problem to hit Kent after their side for the game was forced to self-isolate following a positive test within the T20 squad on Friday.

"Nathan was not with the Vitality Blast squad on Friday and we believe this is totally unrelated incident," said Kent chief executive Simon Storey.

"The club has full safety protocols in place that covers players, staff and spectators.

"However, the increase in cases across the community means that even the most stringent Covid-19 codes of conduct cannot completely remove all risk of Test and Trace incidents of this nature."

Derbyshire's match against Essex in Group One was also abandoned before play began on day two after an unnamed Derbyshire player tested positive on Sunday night.