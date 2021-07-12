Long-serving Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell needs just another four half-centuries to reach the landmark of 50 first-class fifties at New Road

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day two): Warwickshire 395: Malan 141, Sibley 80, Rhodes 60, Lamb 44; Sodhi 6-89 Worcestershire 152-2: Mitchell 83*, Haynes 42* Worcestershire (2 pts) trail Warwickshire (4 pts) by 243 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell made an excellent summer's best 83 not out at New Road as the Pears began a tidy reply to County Championship title-chasing Warwickshire's 395.

Resuming on 245-4, Bears skipper Will Rhodes hit 60, aided by Matt Lamb (44).

But New Zealand Test spinner Ish Sodhi ran through the tail to take 6-89 on his Worcestershire first-class debut as the Bears were bowled out for 395.

Worcestershire the responded well on 152-2 thanks largely to Mitchell.

He shared an unbroken third-wicket 79-run stand with Jack Haynes, who hit 42 not out in his first game back after several weeks out with an ankle injury.

That enabled Pears to close on day two having reduced the first-innings deficit to 243.

While Sodhi shone on his first ever red ball game in England by taking the last five wickets, he had support from fellow spinner Josh Baker, the teenager finishing with 2-73 from 22 overs on his own Pears debut.

When the hosts batted at New Road, Jake Libby (22) shared a 68-run opening stand with back-to-form Mitchell, who ended a run of low scores with his fourth half-century of the summer.

But, after being removed by paceman Liam Norwell, the day's other wicket to spin was Rob Yates trapping Worcestershire number three Tom Fell cheaply.

Just days after taking his maiden first-class wicket against Durham, the Bears opening batsman had a proper bowl, sending down 13 overs to take 1-24 with his previously occasional off spin.

After claiming four batting points, if the Bears end up with maximum bowling points on Tuesday, a draw from this game will be enough to secure a top-two finish in Group One - and qualification for the season-ending four-match Division One campaign in September.

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach:

"We probably got a little bit of fortune, if we are honest, with the wickets of Pieter Malan and Dom Sibley on Sunday, a really good period of three wickets for 30. But the way we bowled on day two was pretty good.

"Ish Sodhi was outstanding. It is a tough ask for him to switch from the white ball in the T20 to come into this solitary red ball game. It was a hell of a ball he produced to Michael Burgess.

"Josh Baker has had a reasonably steep growth over the last six to 12 months from the fringes of the Academy to second team cricket and then to make his first team debut. I'm really impressed with him."

Warwickshire batsman Matt Lamb:

"It is a nice wicket to bat on. The ball comes onto the bat nicely especially off the seamers. There is a little bit of spin starting to take place so fingers crossed we can take wickets.

"To get those four points was the main goal and it's been a good day. Our two spinners (Jake Lintott and Rob Yates) are inexperienced in terms of overs bowled in first class cricket but they did a brilliant job.

"Yatesy, in particular, has worked really hard on his bowling during the winter months and he bowled with really good control. Hopefully it will be more of the same and it will be a case of just being nice and patient and trying to bore them out really."