Joe Weatherley struck nine fours in 177-ball 78 at the top of Hampshire's order

LV= County Championship Group Two, College Ground, Cheltenham (day two): Gloucestershire 229: Phillips 47, J Taylor 34; De Grandhomme 4-31, Wheal 2-43 Hampshire 270-5: Weatherley 78, Holland 74; Higgins 3-50 Hampshire (5 pts) lead Gloucestershire (2 pts) by 41 runs Scorecard

Hampshire impressed with both the ball and the bat to build what could be a crucial first-innings lead in their vital match against Gloucestershire.

Having made short work of wrapping up the hosts' tail to bowl them out for 229, Hampshire closed on 270-5 in reply, a lead of 41 runs at Cheltenham.

Joe Weatherley (78) and Ian Holland (74) put on 174 for the first wicket to give them a crucial platform.

Ryan Higgins (3-50) took some timely wickets to keep his side in it.

Just six points separated Gloucestershire in second and third-placed Hampshire in Group Two coming into this final-round fixture in the County Championship's first phase.

The top two sides in each of the three groups will progress to Division One in September for a chance to win the title.

Having resumed on 214-6, Gloucestershire's hopes of adding more batting bonus points were scuppered as they lost three wickets in the space of four balls without adding a run.

Colin de Grandhomme (4-31) took two of those before Mason Crane (2-55) dismissed Dan Worrall to wrap up the innings on 229.

Hampshire then laid the perfect platform to try and add as many batting bonus points to the their three bowling points as Holland and Weatherley both made assured half-centuries.

Holland was the first to be prized out shortly before tea when Glenn Phillips had him caught behind off an inside edge and the New Zealander also caught Weatherley at first slip off Higgins early in the evening session.

There were potential signs of a Gloucestershire comeback when Hampshire were pegged back at 232-5 as Ollie Price took two smart slip catches.

The first was a brilliant one-handed diving effort to dismiss Tom Prest (18) before he took a more regulation chance at third slip off Higgins for the prize wicket of De Grandhomme for a duck.

But Nick Gubbins (31 not out) and Lewis McManus (14 not out) consolidated for the remaining 12 overs to push Hampshire towards 300 and a third bonus point.