Pembrokeshire-born Andrew Salter made his Glamorgan debut in 2013

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day two): Northamptonshire 215-9 (77.2 overs): Zaib 50, Thurston 48; Salter 4-18, van der Gugten 3-46 Glamorgan: 52-2 (16.1 overs) Glamorgan (3pts) trail Northants (1 pt) by 163 runs Scorecard

Glamorgan's Championship match against Northamptonshire remains evenly poised after rain again wiped out half the day.

Glamorgan will resume on 52 for two in reply to the visitors' 215 all out.

Spinner Andrew Salter took a career-best four for 18 as Northants' lower-order subsided.

They were a man short with Gareth Berg suffering an ankle injury in the warm-up.

After a 30-minute delay in the morning, Charlie Thurston (48) and Saif Zaib (50) were sailing along in a stand of 87 with Northants well set for a substantial total.

But Thurston slashed Michael Hogan to gully after a season's best score, allowing Salter to strike three times in quick succession as Zaib drove to cover after seeming untroubled in his 95-ball knock.

Jack White slogged a pair of boundaries to take his side past 200 before holing out off Salter for 10, leaving keeper Harry Gouldstone not out with a patient 17 in his maiden innings.

The visitors' depleted attack still managed to dismiss Glamorgan's openers cheaply, with Ben Sanderson having Joe Cooke caught at slip by captain Ricardo Vasconcelos for 16, while David Lloyd edged Luke Procter to the same fielder for 13.

Marnus Labuschagne was on 17 not out when a downpour just after tea ended the day's action.