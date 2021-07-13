Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ali Orr has scored 306 runs in his first six innings for Sussex

LV= County Championship Group Three, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three): Sussex 181 & 277-3: Orr 119, Haines 94; Quinn 2-75 Kent 165: Podmore 37; Atkins 5-51, Robinson 3-54 Sussex (3 pts) lead Kent (3 pts) by 293 runs Scorecard

Sussex opener Ali Orr scored a maiden century to set up a victory chance for his side against Kent at Canterbury.

The 20-year-old left-hander made 119 as Sussex closed day three on 277-3 in their second innings, a lead of 293.

Orr, in his third first-class match, shared an opening stand of 209 with Tom Haines who was out late for 94.

Earlier, Kent were all out for 165 in their first innings having resumed on 122-7, with teenage seamer Jamie Atkins claiming a career-best 5-51.

Orr has impressed since making his County Championship debut against Yorkshire at the start of June.

He scored 67 in the second innings of that match, followed it with 80 against Glamorgan last week and brought up a patient first hundred off 214 balls.

The Eastbourne batsman was eventually dismissed after tea thanks to a fine diving catch by Dan Lincoln off Jas Singh having hit 19 fours in a knock just short of five hours.

Haines, Sussex's leading run scorer this season, took his tally to 767 runs for the campaign but was out lbw to paceman Matt Quinn a couple of overs before stumps.