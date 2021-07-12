Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eimear Richardson returns after a successful spell playing in New Zealand

Ireland welcome Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron and Sophie MacMahon back into their squad for the forthcoming Twenty20 international series against the Netherlands at Malahide.

Richardson returns after a successful spell playing club and provincial cricket in New Zealand.

Waldron has recently returned from Australia and is set to play her first international in almost two years.

All-rounder MacMahon is back after missing the series win over Scotland.

Ireland beat the Scots 3-1 in another four-match series at Stormont in May.

A 14-strong squad has been announced for the Netherlands series, which will involve four T20 internationals played between 26-30 July 2021.

Ireland and Netherlands have met eight times in women's T20Is, with Ireland winning on seven occasions and one no result.

The two sides are heading to Spain for the T20 World Cup European Qualifier - where Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands, France, Germany and Turkey will battle it out for one spot in the T20 World Cup global qualifying tournament.

"After a positive set of performances to turn around the series against Scotland in May, the squad will certainly be looking to continue its good form in the international arena ahead of the T20 Qualifiers next month," said Ireland Chair of National Women Selectors Carrie Archer.

"We're delighted to announce the return of Eimear Richardson to home soil. Her experience and all-round skills will be a great addition to the squad. We also welcome back Mary Waldron, while Sophie MacMahon has had some impressive performances in the Super Series white-ball matches, scoring 149 runs at 49.67 and taking six wickets at 23.67 apiece."

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Rachel Delaney, Georgina Dempsey, Shauna Kavanagh, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Sophie MacMahon, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.

COVID reserve: Amy Hunter