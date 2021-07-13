Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hasseb Hameed made it to 58 before he was bowled by Durham's Scott Borthwick shortly before stumps

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day three): Nottinghamshire 328 & 125-5: Hameed 58; Salisbury 2-19 Durham 165: Borthwick 38; Evison 5-21 Nottinghamshire (6 pts) lead Durham (3pts) by 288 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire established a commanding position on day three against a Durham side whose hopes of progressing to Division One look over.

All out for 328 early in the day, Notts then ripped through Durham, bowling them out for 165 as Joey Evison finished with 5-21 from eight overs.

England paceman Stuart Broad also claimed three wickets.

Having opted against the follow-on, Notts ended the day on 125-5, with Haseeb Hameed out for 58 late on.

Notts are now on course to finish top of Group One at the split, having earned the maximum bowling points they needed to qualify to go with their three batting points.

They cut through the Durham battling line-up, 19-year-old Evison at the heart of it, as the last eight wickets fell for just 88 runs.

Skipper Scott Borthwick edged the Lincolnshire seamer to slip after top scoring with 38, while he also got in-form batsman David Bedingham lbw for 30.

Hameed's dismissal, which saw him bowled by Borthwick, was only a minor blemish on a fine third day for Notts with a declaration set for the morning.