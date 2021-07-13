Last updated on .From the section Counties

Adam Lyth and George Hill comforted their Yorkshire team-mate Dom Leech after his injury

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day three): Lancashire 411-2: Jennings 132, Wells 97*, Davies 84; Thompson 2-76 Yorkshire: Yet to bat Yorkshire 0 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Play was suspended early on day three of Yorkshire's game against Lancashire at Headingley because of "unfit and unsafe" areas of the outfield.

Yorkshire's Dom Leech hurt his leg when colliding with concrete foundations of the Western Terrace after lunch.

The bowler received treatment on the field for about 15 minutes before being helped off on a stretcher.

Umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong abandoned play shortly after 16:30 BST with Lancashire on 411-2.

"Play has been abandoned for the day due to unfit and unsafe conditions," Yorkshire said.

"Water has risen to the surface in key areas, where there has been most activity, including the bowlers' run-ups."

Play started an hour late at 12:00 BST after Monday's action was washed out without a ball being bowled following heavy rain in Leeds.

But about 30 minutes after lunch, right-arm seamer Leech slipped and lost his footing as he tried to save a boundary running around from wide long-on before colliding with the railing and concrete base of the stand.

After he was helped off the field to continue receiving treatment to his left leg, the bowlers' run up at the Emerald Stand end of the ground was inspected and the players were taken off.

An early tea followed and two more inspections before play was officially abandoned for the day.

The match is now destined for a draw with both sides already having booked their qualification in Division One of the second phase of this season's County Championship.

But Yorkshire earlier missed the chance to gain any bowling bonus points as Lancashire moved on from their overnight 273-2 to 342-2 at the end of 110 overs.

It means Lancashire gained three batting points. The two sides will take half the total number of points gained in matches against each other into the next phase.

Luke Wells (97 not out) and Josh Bohannon (74 not out) pressed Lancashire on beyond 400 after lunch in a partnership worth 155 so far before Leech's injury curtailed play.