Ed Barnard now has five first-class half-centuries this season

LV= County Championship Group One, New Road, Worcester (day three): Warwickshire 395: Malan 141, Sibley 80, Rhodes 60, Lamb 44; Sodhi 6-89 Worcestershire 415-8: Mitchell 113, Barnard 98*, Haynes 65 Worcestershire (4 pts) lead Warwickshire (6 pts) by 20 runs Scorecard

Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell hit his first hundred of the summer and Ed Barnard ended day three on 98 not out as Worcestershire earned a first-innings lead against Warwickshire.

After Mitchell was out for 113 after a 130-run stand with Jack Haynes (65), the Pears looked well adrift on 247-6.

But a quick 34 from skipper Joe Leach launched a good rearguard effort.

Barnard the found an ally in Adam Finch (29 not out) in a 91-run partnership as they closed on 415-8 at New Road.

Cashing in on his deserved promotion up the Pears order to number six, Barnard remained unparted from Finch at stumps to earn a 20-run overnight lead.

Worcestershire, who had ended day two on 152-2, only claimed two batting points, when the 110-over threshold was reached on 276-6, which also limited the Bears to two bowling points

But, with Durham in a poor position against Group One leaders Nottinghamshire at Chester-le-Street, second-placed Warwickshire look almost certain to book the second qualification place - and Division One cricket when the Championship resumes after the season split in September.

While Mitchell made the 39th first-class ton of his career and Barnard should reach three figures for the second time this season, too, the most frustrated Pears batsman was Haynes.

He parted with annoyance after spooning one up to extra cover off Matt Lamb, doing makeshift service as a spinner - just a delivery before the new ball was taken.

And, having been run out backing up for 87 at Edgbaston in May, he remains without a maiden first-class century. although with three half-centuries now in three matches against Warwickshire.

Worcestershire centurion Daryl Mitchell:

Long-serving Worcestershire opener Daryl Mitchell needs just another four half-centuries to reach the landmark of 50 first-class fifties at New Road

"Ed Barnard has been fantastic with the bat for us all year and rightfully got his chance to bat up the order. He has played very well and justified that selection in the top six.

"I've been short of runs, there is no getting away from that fact, so it was nice to get in on a pretty good wicket and get three figures.

"Does a hundred feel just as good? It probably feels better than some of them, given the start to the year I've had."

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes:

"We had to work hard for everything we got. It is a pretty turgid wicket. We stuck at it really well. The boys were happy and every rotation we either got a breakthrough or kept it very tight.

"They've got a very good batting line-up so to keep them at two and a half an over all day on that wicket is a sterling effort.

"Matt Lamb has taken a couple of wickets and Rob Yates has bowled really well. They have both worked hard on the spin. But you've got to feel for Jake Lintott. He toiled away with not much luck in 40 overs."