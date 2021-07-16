Last updated on .From the section Cricket

West Indies beat England in the final of the most recent T20 World Cup in 2016

England will play Australia and defending champions West Indies in the group stage of the men's T20 World Cup.

Group 1 also includes South Africa, plus two qualifying teams - possibly Ireland and Scotland - while India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers are in Group 2.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.

The tournament, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, runs from 17 October to 14 November.

It was moved from India last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups were selected based on the International Cricket Council Twenty20 rankings. England are the top-ranked side in the world.

Ireland will face Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia in Group A of the initial qualifying stage, with the top two sides going through.

Scotland are in Group B with Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman.